Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $2,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Norman Axelrod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Norman Axelrod sold 10,910 shares of Floor & Decor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $681,875.00.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $554.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.16.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

