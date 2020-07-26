Insider Buying: Totally Plc (LON:TLY) Insider Acquires 39,514 Shares of Stock

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence acquired 39,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £7,112.52 ($8,752.79).

Totally Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 26 ($0.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Totally alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Totally’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.56%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Totally in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

About Totally

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.