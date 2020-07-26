Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of INVA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Innoviva by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Innoviva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.
