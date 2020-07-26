Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Shares of INVA opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 166.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Innoviva by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Innoviva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.