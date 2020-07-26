INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR (OTCMKTS:INGIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

INGIY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised INGENICO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of INGENICO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INGENICO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of INGENICO/ADR stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.23. INGENICO/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $33.59.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

