Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of III opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

