Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Get Inflarx alerts:

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ci Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inflarx in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of Inflarx stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Inflarx has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inflarx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inflarx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.