INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s (IDEXY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $13.31 on Thursday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

