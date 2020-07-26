INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) versus CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Head-To-Head Analysis

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) and CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 3.41% 14.37% 2.57% CARREFOUR SA/S N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 CARREFOUR SA/S 0 3 6 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR and CARREFOUR SA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR $3.59 billion 0.38 $135.93 million N/A N/A CARREFOUR SA/S $81.09 billion 0.16 $1.26 billion $0.26 12.15

CARREFOUR SA/S has higher revenue and earnings than INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CARREFOUR SA/S has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of CARREFOUR SA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR beats CARREFOUR SA/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities. It also researches, engineers, designs, manufactures, develops, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center; manages, executes, commercializes, and sells system engineering services for the defense industry; and provides engineering and maintenance services for air defense systems and other related systems, as well as architectural and engineering technical services. In addition, the company offers systems to aid navigation and landing, and air traffic control systems; manages and outsources business processes; delivers document management services and mortgage management; realizes measures for the settlement and registration; and manages digitalization and data capture. Further, it provides business consulting, technology and solutions consulting, administration, management, support, advisory, telecommunications, mobile telephony, credit card processing, and transport and energy distribution network manufacture services; engineering, construction, water, industry, and civilian engineering and consulting services; and digital agency, Web communication and marketing, securities, computer programing, aerodrome air traffic, radio communication security, port infrastructure, airline training and coaching, and project services. Additionally, the company researches and develops autonomous air systems and solutions in unmanned systems; and develops and produces aircraft, tactical telecommunication systems, and toll and traffic control and management systems. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including small household goods, textiles, and home appliances. In addition, the company is involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. Carrefour SA was founded in 1959 and is based in Boulogne Billancourt, France.

