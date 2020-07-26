Independent Research Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Indus (ETR:INH)

Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Indus stock opened at €30.50 ($34.27) on Thursday. Indus has a 52-week low of €20.75 ($23.31) and a 52-week high of €41.30 ($46.40). The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.84 and a 200 day moving average of €30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.54. The company has a market capitalization of $745.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.51.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

