Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

