Independent Bank Group (IBTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Independent Bank Group stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.97.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
