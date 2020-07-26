Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($17.97) price target (up from GBX 1,200 ($14.77)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,903.91 ($23.43).

IMB opened at GBX 1,395.50 ($17.17) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.09 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,484.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,619.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Brands will post 29079.0022634 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

