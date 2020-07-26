Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 1,800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($17.97) price target (up from GBX 1,200 ($14.77)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,903.91 ($23.43).
IMB opened at GBX 1,395.50 ($17.17) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.09 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,484.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,619.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
