IMI (LON:IMI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

IMI (LON:IMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IMI to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,120 ($13.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($13.22) on Friday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 9.16 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,214.50 ($14.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 942.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 938.06. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

