IFG Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

IFG Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.90.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

