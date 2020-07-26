IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,463.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,371.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

