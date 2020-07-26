iFabric (TSE:IFA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of iFabric Corp (TSE:IFA) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.66 and last traded at C$5.66, 3,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 18,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.

The firm has a market cap of $149.42 million and a P/E ratio of -188.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.93.

iFabric Company Profile (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs, manufactures, purchases, and distributes women's intimate apparel, sleepwear, and accessories worldwide. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers backless and strapless underwire bras under the Coconut Grove Intimates brand.

