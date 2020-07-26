Iberdrola’s (IBDRY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oddo Securities raised Iberdrola to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.42%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

