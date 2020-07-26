Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cormark raised Iamgold from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.75 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iamgold to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB set a $3.25 price target on Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

IAG opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 37.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Iamgold by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iamgold by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

