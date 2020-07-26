I-Mab’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 29th (NASDAQ:ARQT)

I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:ARQT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 29th. I-Mab had issued 9,375,000 shares in its public offering on January 31st. The total size of the offering was $159,375,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of I-Mab’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

I-Mab stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that I-Mab will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

