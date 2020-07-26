HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

HUYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

HUYA opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 0.86.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 26.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

