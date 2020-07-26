Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Coverage Initiated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $989.86 million, a P/E ratio of -188.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock worth $1,024,281. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. AJO LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

