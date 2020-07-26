Huntsman (HUN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUN opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUN. Seaport Global Securities cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

