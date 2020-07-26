Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of HNP opened at $17.23 on Friday. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

