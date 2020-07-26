Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 523 ($6.44) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 580 ($7.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 606.86 ($7.47).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 550 ($6.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 557.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.07).

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Howden Joinery Group will post 3391.429569 EPS for the current year.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

