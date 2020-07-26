Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TWNK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 324,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $4,028,538.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,538.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 923,577 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,709 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.