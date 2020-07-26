Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.16.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,992,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,686,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 11,271.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,199,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,479 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.