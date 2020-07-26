Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLT. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.06.

NYSE HLT opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Hilton Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 86.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 8.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 24.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

