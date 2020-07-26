Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

HLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,738,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,684,000 after buying an additional 906,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,254,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 843,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 845,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 649,474 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

