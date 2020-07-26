Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Heartland Banccorp in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

HLAN stock opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland Banccorp has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $101.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Banccorp will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

