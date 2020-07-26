HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect HealthStream to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HealthStream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.04 million, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSTM. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

