Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $55.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,843.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Healthequity has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Healthequity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Healthequity by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.