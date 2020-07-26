Head-To-Head Contrast: Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) & LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.3% of Limelight Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Limelight Networks and LYFT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -3.21% -4.42% -3.42% LYFT -49.05% -45.73% -23.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and LYFT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 3.78 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -44.43 LYFT $3.62 billion 2.58 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -3.07

Limelight Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LYFT. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LYFT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Limelight Networks has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LYFT has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Limelight Networks and LYFT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 6 0 2.86 LYFT 0 13 24 0 2.65

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.93, suggesting a potential upside of 27.55%. LYFT has a consensus target price of $46.94, suggesting a potential upside of 54.32%. Given LYFT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LYFT is more favorable than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats LYFT on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

