Head-To-Head Contrast: Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) vs. CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and CNB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiance Bancshares $246.33 million 1.99 $52.96 million $2.57 9.33 CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.48 $40.08 million $2.63 6.63

Allegiance Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and CNB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiance Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Allegiance Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegiance Bancshares is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.2% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiance Bancshares and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiance Bancshares 17.80% 6.22% 0.89% CNB Financial 20.46% 12.39% 1.04%

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats CNB Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also grants various loan products, which include commercial and industrial loans; mortgage warehouse loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machines, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 27 bank offices and 1 loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area, as well as 1 bank office location in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

