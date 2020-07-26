Head to Head Analysis: Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) vs. LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Santander Consumer USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and LendingClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santander Consumer USA $7.86 billion 0.74 $994.37 million $2.86 6.34 LendingClub $758.61 million 0.50 -$30.75 million $0.02 271.50

Santander Consumer USA has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. Santander Consumer USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Santander Consumer USA and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santander Consumer USA 9.32% 10.95% 1.57% LendingClub -8.36% -2.94% -0.86%

Volatility and Risk

Santander Consumer USA has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Santander Consumer USA and LendingClub, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santander Consumer USA 3 3 1 0 1.71 LendingClub 0 6 2 0 2.25

Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. LendingClub has a consensus price target of $12.43, indicating a potential upside of 128.89%. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Santander Consumer USA.

Summary

Santander Consumer USA beats LendingClub on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc., a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers financial products and services related to recreational and marine vehicles; originates vehicle loans through a Web-based direct lending program; purchases vehicle retail installment contracts from other lenders; and services automobile, and recreational and marine vehicle portfolios for other lenders. In addition, it provides private-label credit cards and other consumer finance products, as well as point-of-sale financing. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans. It also enables investors to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

