Head to Head Analysis: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) versus AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Amgen alerts:

75.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amgen and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen $23.36 billion 6.24 $7.84 billion $14.82 16.73 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 94.02 -$24.75 million ($1.95) -12.37

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Amgen has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amgen and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen 1 11 16 0 2.54 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amgen currently has a consensus target price of $248.32, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Amgen.

Profitability

This table compares Amgen and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen 32.03% 90.75% 15.44% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amgen beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. Its lead product is RECELL System, a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin cells using a small sample of the patient's own skin for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The company is based in Valencia, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.