HBT Financial (HBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect HBT Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.90 million. On average, analysts expect HBT Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $335.84 million and a PE ratio of 3.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $163,500.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $82,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 36,728 shares in the company, valued at $404,742.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,460.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.