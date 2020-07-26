Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89.
In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.