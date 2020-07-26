Harley-Davidson (HOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

