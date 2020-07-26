Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.32.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Bonita Lee bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares in the company, valued at $460,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Ahn bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,710. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.