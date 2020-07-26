Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded Hanesbrands from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.54. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 98.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,993,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

