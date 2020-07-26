GYM Group (LON:GYM) PT Lowered to GBX 255

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 280 ($3.45) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 79.58% from the stock’s previous close.

GYM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.72).

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 142 ($1.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. GYM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 325 ($4.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.23. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 million and a P/E ratio of 57.00.

In other GYM Group news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.86), for a total value of £302,000 ($371,646.57).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

