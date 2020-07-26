GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) Major Shareholder Sells $454,800.00 in Stock

GrowGeneration Corp (OTCMKTS:GRWG) major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 60,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $454,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Merida Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $878,400.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 80,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $587,200.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 36,032 shares of GrowGeneration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $257,989.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRWG opened at $7.26 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.20.

GrowGeneration (OTCMKTS:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). GrowGeneration had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $1,685,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.7% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 252,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. The company serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

