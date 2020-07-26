Graphic Packaging Holding to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.13 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $50,816,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $29,646,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.