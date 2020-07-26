GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, approximately 3,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

