Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €55.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($66.29) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.81 ($57.09).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €54.74 ($61.51) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($63.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.19.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

