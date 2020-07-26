Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Global Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.80.

NYSE:GLP opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.53. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Partners will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 27,807 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $266,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

