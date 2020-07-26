Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 10,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,790,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,411,056.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.83 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. eXp World Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of eXp World by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

