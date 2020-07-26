Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $617.03 million, a P/E ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

