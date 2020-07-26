GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.59. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $82.37.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

