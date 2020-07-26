Gervaise Heddle Sells 3,500,000 Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Stock

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) insider Gervaise Heddle sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £525,000 ($646,074.33).

Gervaise Heddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Gervaise Heddle sold 4,500,000 shares of Greatland Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £405,000 ($498,400.20).

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 14.30 ($0.18) on Friday. Greatland Gold plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The stock has a market cap of $539.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.07.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 12 ($0.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

