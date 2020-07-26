Gerald Jennings Buys 8,250 Shares of Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) insider Gerald Jennings purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 241 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £19,882.50 ($24,467.76).

Henry Boot stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.90) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.19. Henry Boot plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 351 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $314.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Henry Boot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

