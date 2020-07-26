Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

